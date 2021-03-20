Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kelvin Alfianza

College & Career Planning App

Kelvin Alfianza
Kelvin Alfianza
  • Save
College & Career Planning App personal quiz guide lilac interest job psychology university goal planning plan management future college career ios android ui clean app
Download color palette

Planning for the future can be challenging at times. After graduating from high school, we decide on university and what majors are most suitable for us or future careers. Lots of choices but we are not too sure of our own talents and interests. Students need clear guidance to planning their future.

Based on research conducted by Youthmanual for two years, it was found that quite an interesting fact was found, 92% of high school students were confused and did not know what the future would be. And based on data compiled by the Indonesia Career Center Network in 2017, it was known that 87% of Indonesian college students took the wrong majors.

Kelvin Alfianza
Kelvin Alfianza

More by Kelvin Alfianza

View profile
    • Like