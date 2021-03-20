College & Career Planning App

Planning for the future can be challenging at times. After graduating from high school, we decide on university and what majors are most suitable for us or future careers. Lots of choices but we are not too sure of our own talents and interests. Students need clear guidance to planning their future.

Based on research conducted by Youthmanual for two years, it was found that quite an interesting fact was found, 92% of high school students were confused and did not know what the future would be. And based on data compiled by the Indonesia Career Center Network in 2017, it was known that 87% of Indonesian college students took the wrong majors.