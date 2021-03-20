Haley 🌊

Salmon Logo & Style Guide

Salmon Logo & Style Guide
I named our product "Salmon", designed the logo, and implemented the style guide for our project. I created the illustrations in Procreate.

Project: CMU MHCI Capstone Project with Honda R&D Americas (2020)
Role: Design Lead

