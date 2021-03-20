File Manager Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀
Back again to explore something new. I would like to share my exploration about File Manager with soft color theme. What do you think?
Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍
Please leave your constructive feedback ❤️
Available for new projects: abhi.document@gmail.com
Let’s connect:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhichatterjee/
Medium: https://abhi-chatterjee.medium.com/