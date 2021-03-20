Truststar landing – Mobile Version

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi There,
This is a mobile version of Truststar landing page. Truststar is a great platform for both freelancers and clients. Where a client and a freelancer can review each others profile and check their previous profile ratings before working together. This will also work as a portfolio for both freelancer and client.
Hope you guys will like the concept. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
Available for crafting your ideas.
Shoot a mail at -
farzanfaruk90@gmail.com
Instagram - lift.agency
Thanks !