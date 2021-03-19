Dzikri Miftachul Anam

Catsronaut

Dzikri Miftachul Anam
Dzikri Miftachul Anam
  • Save
Catsronaut cat design retro vector illustration
Download color palette

This is my first shot and vector illustration with retro color theme

View all tags
Posted on Mar 19, 2021
Dzikri Miftachul Anam
Dzikri Miftachul Anam

More by Dzikri Miftachul Anam

View profile
    • Like