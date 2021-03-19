Stephen DeLorme

blender cryptocurrency bitcoin
This is a social media preview image I designed for the Bitcoin Design Guide's GitHub repository. Check out the Bitcoin Design Community if you are interested in designing for the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Rendering done in Blender with typography in Adobe Illustrator.
https://github.com/BitcoinDesign/Guide

Posted on Mar 19, 2021
