VEED.IO | Home Page Exploration v.5

VEED.IO | Home Page Exploration v.5 brand identity branding brand web app subtitle editor editing video editing video modern colorful web page home page landing page design landing page landing website design web design website web
Hey Dribbbles!

Over the past few months, we've been working so hard to define the style and visual language of VEED.IO which would affect the look and feel of the entire product.

In the next couple of shots, I'm going to share some standpoints of our design journey and home page explorations.

What is VEED.IO?
VEED.IO is an online app for editing videos (amongst other things!) and our mission is to make video editing simple and accessible to everyone.

Cheers,
Aryana

Learn More About VEED:
Trying to make this world a bit pretty ⤵
