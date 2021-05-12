The Yuki Assistant is a mobile application that enables accountants to keep up with their job from anywhere. Users can see in real time what is still needed for complete accounting. With the extensive monitors you have 24/7 insight into the financial health of your company.

Check out the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115284691/Yuki-Assistant-App

Yuki is a client of Wearereasonablepeople (http://www.wearereasonablepeople.com/)