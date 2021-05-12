Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yuki Assistant list view animation motion mobile app ui accountancy finance b2b component library component uiux ui
The Yuki Assistant is a mobile application that enables accountants to keep up with their job from anywhere. Users can see in real time what is still needed for complete accounting. With the extensive monitors you have 24/7 insight into the financial health of your company.

Check out the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115284691/Yuki-Assistant-App

Yuki is a client of Wearereasonablepeople (http://www.wearereasonablepeople.com/)

70% UI designer, 30% something else 🌻

