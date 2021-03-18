Contentstack CMS Design System - Search Interaction States

In redesigning Contentstack CMS, a key focus was updating the search interactions and capabilities. Open search allows for users to begin typing without having to pre-select a defined area of the application, while the "Search Within" feature enables users to refine their search parameters directly in the dropdown as they type, and avoid having to go to a Search Results page for every search they conduct.

A lot of planning went into ensuring that whether a user had never searched in the CMS, or if they used search on a regular basis, that relevant results/suggestions would be surfaced.

Attached a few additional shots to demonstrate the various interaction states.