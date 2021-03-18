Contentstack CMS Design System - Search Interaction States

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In redesigning Contentstack CMS, a key focus was updating the search interactions and capabilities. Open search allows for users to begin typing without having to pre-select a defined area of the application, while the "Search Within" feature enables users to refine their search parameters directly in the dropdown as they type, and avoid having to go to a Search Results page for every search they conduct.
A lot of planning went into ensuring that whether a user had never searched in the CMS, or if they used search on a regular basis, that relevant results/suggestions would be surfaced.
Attached a few additional shots to demonstrate the various interaction states.