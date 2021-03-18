Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cake App

Cake App happy birthday delivery restaurant cakes foodie pink mobile uxdesign colorful illustration app ux sweet food cake minimal design
Hi, Gaspers!👻
Yestarday, I've been searching for a cake and I didn't found app for my need. So here I am today with a new design! My intention wasn't making you hungry, I'm sorry for this!🎂
I hope you like it!💗
Illustration: Natasha Krivonosova

