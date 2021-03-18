Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Window with skyline view digtal art sketch skyline gradient procreate design vector illustration graphic
There was a time where I use to watch a lot of procreate tutorial digital after following multiple designers Found the one art with Flo. Learning Fromm her tutorials, I made this graphic.

