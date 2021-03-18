Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aisu Kuzhuhet

Food delivery app

Food delivery app ux ui ios app design
The main idea of ​​the project was to create a food delivery app, which took into account the drawbacks of existing russian services and users' remarks.

More about project: https://www.notion.so/b6483f8679cf420893e9a540badc7d4d

Looking forward for your feedback,
Mar 18, 2021
