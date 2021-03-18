Good day, everyone!

We are happy to present our recent project. Nomos is a website that allows you to measure the noise level around airports so that builders or people who want to get a building license will understand in which areas it is possible to build and in which it is prohibited.

The Nomos project needed a UI/UX design for a full-featured interactive tool.

Our team created an informative and user-friendly website design that can be easily viewed from desktop and mobile devices.

For this project, we created:

UX/UI design

