nome agency

Poppi Cosmetics | Package & logo

nome agency
nome agency
  • Save
Poppi Cosmetics | Package & logo decorativecosmetics usadesign beautybrand cosmetics packagedesign logodesign graphichdesigner branddesign colorfulcosmetics
Poppi Cosmetics | Package & logo decorativecosmetics usadesign beautybrand cosmetics packagedesign logodesign graphichdesigner branddesign colorfulcosmetics
Download color palette
  1. collection1.jpg
  2. pallette.jpg

Imagine the neon Los Angeles in the shades of night, the legendary Poppy club and beautiful brunette who loves glam parties. But don't imagine)

Follow here and watch full presentation of package & logo https://www.behance.net/gallery/115693719/Poppi-Cosmetics-Package-logo

nome agency
nome agency

More by nome agency

View profile
    • Like