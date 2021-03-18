Kanhaiya Sharma

Logo grid for UINOPS

Kanhaiya Sharma
Kanhaiya Sharma
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo grid for UINOPS geometry tutorial mindfullness mindfulness group community corporate identity doctor u logo u i n o p s vector symbol icon mark logo maker logotype medical freelancer branding brand identity logo guidelines logo grid logo designer grid logo modern logo logo design
Download color palette

UINOPS logo grid (HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS)
U = Uniting; Inops (Latin) = Helpless

Project link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/115537507/UINOPS-Logo-Website-illustrations

Say Hi 👋:
DM or email for work inquiries.
kanhaiyasharma.id@gmail.com

_____
Let's Connect
💎 Instagram- Daily design & Logo grids.
✍🏻 Behance- Projects & Case studies.
📌 Medium- Share Experience & design resources.

Bcc35f09366aa55b5f28740e371592c2
Rebound of
UINOPS logo (HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS)
By Kanhaiya Sharma
Kanhaiya Sharma
Kanhaiya Sharma
🟢Available for new creative challenge — Logo Design | UX/UI
Hire Me

More by Kanhaiya Sharma

View profile
    • Like