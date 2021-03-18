Paweł Szymankiewicz
Beat81 – Workout Cards

Beat81 – Workout Cards cards ui card cards cell cells book workout booking cancel cancellation mobile shadow light ui user interface design
Beat81 is a reinvented gym subscription. Set up your account, top up and book workout sessions all around the city.

Here you can see different states of workout cards visible on app's Dashboard and Book a Class tab.

