App to Report Wrongly Parked Cars

App to Report Wrongly Parked Cars
We worked on UI design for an app that offers passers-by and pedestrians a simple, user-friendly, and effective way to tackle the issue of wrongly parked cars by sharing the details with the authorities and the public. Likewise, drivers who have the app can be notified, enabling them to be more careful, and lessen the risk of getting parking tickets.

To view the full case study, click here.

