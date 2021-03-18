Review Writing UI Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Creative Peoples
Today I am happy to share my new work review Writing Screen UI Redesign. a few days ago I wrote a review on a review writing platform while writing I felt it's a little bit hard to write a review and also not well arranged so I have done a quick redesign to improve the experience and make it cleaner and organize.
PROBLEMS
1: The main problem I face is misplaced of input field.
2: There was no guidance on what and how I should write.
3: on the Keyword section I had the same issue no guidance on how to and what keywords need to write.
4: The photo attachment style was a bit old style just a text link.
SOLUTIONS
1: I organize the input filed as per priority.
2: Then I added an example text on the input form. on Title input, I added a limit of text.
3: In the Keyword writing section, I turn the keywords link to an input form and also set an example of how and what to type.
4: Instead of just Add Photos text-based link I replaced it with full-width button.
Feel Free to write your thoughts on comments.
Tool used:
Figma
Email: roypolash2@gmail.com
