Review Writing UI Redesign

Today I am happy to share my new work review Writing Screen UI Redesign. a few days ago I wrote a review on a review writing platform while writing I felt it's a little bit hard to write a review and also not well arranged so I have done a quick redesign to improve the experience and make it cleaner and organize.

PROBLEMS

1: The main problem I face is misplaced of input field.

2: There was no guidance on what and how I should write.

3: on the Keyword section I had the same issue no guidance on how to and what keywords need to write.

4: The photo attachment style was a bit old style just a text link.



SOLUTIONS

1: I organize the input filed as per priority.

2: Then I added an example text on the input form. on Title input, I added a limit of text.

3: In the Keyword writing section, I turn the keywords link to an input form and also set an example of how and what to type.

4: Instead of just Add Photos text-based link I replaced it with full-width button.

Tool used:

Figma

