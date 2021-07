Stoke brand identity

I hope u like this logo design.

Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments. πŸ‘‰πŸ‘‰πŸ‘‰

Hi there! πŸ‘‹

πŸ‘‡You can contact for freelance work like this.

πŸ‘‰ πŸ“© sumonbrandbd@gmail.com

πŸ‘‹πŸ‘‹πŸ‘‹