Purrweb UI

Video Game Console Rental App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Video Game Console Rental App rental app rental console spiderman play videogame game playstation ps5 rent startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Video Game Console Rental App rental app rental console spiderman play videogame game playstation ps5 rent startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Video Game Console Rental App rental app rental console spiderman play videogame game playstation ps5 rent startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Video Game Console Rental App rental app rental console spiderman play videogame game playstation ps5 rent startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Video Game Console Rental App rental app rental console spiderman play videogame game playstation ps5 rent startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Video Game Console Rental App rental app rental console spiderman play videogame game playstation ps5 rent startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 6.png
  3. 5.png
  4. 7.png
  5. 2.png
  6. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, guys? We are here with our new shot — Video Game Console Rental App, an app for renting consoles and accessories 🎮

There are 2 screens:

First screen where you can see welcome page and user’s profile, navigation by devices (consoles, joysticks, games), console cards and a personalized selection of games for a specific console 👾

Second screen — a console card, a short slogan of the device and its characteristics with a rental price per day 🕹

🔵 Blue color is chosen as an accent because it is the PS brand color.

The trick of the app in the ability to rent consoles games accessories through one channel — an app 😎

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Valerian Boyko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like