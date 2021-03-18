The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, guys? We are here with our new shot — Video Game Console Rental App, an app for renting consoles and accessories 🎮

There are 2 screens:

First screen where you can see welcome page and user’s profile, navigation by devices (consoles, joysticks, games), console cards and a personalized selection of games for a specific console 👾

Second screen — a console card, a short slogan of the device and its characteristics with a rental price per day 🕹

🔵 Blue color is chosen as an accent because it is the PS brand color.

The trick of the app in the ability to rent consoles games accessories through one channel — an app 😎

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Valerian Boyko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜