The Client
North Village is a construction company based in Chicago. Their services range from residential construction to snow management. They also provide ongoing maintenance services to various clientele.
The Challenge
North Village needed a website that showcased their services more clearly. They also needed new a logo that was more closely aligned with their brand.
The Solution
The website was built using carefully selected imagery to highlight their wide range of services more effectively. Branding decisions culminated around the idea of clarity and professionalism.
The Result
After weeks of revisions, we launched the website to the great satisfaction of our client. A consistent visual identity has been formed and reflects the values of the company more distinctly.
The Services
— Website design
— Logo design
— Mailchimp integration
Built By Youtech Agency
Check us out at http://youtechagency.com