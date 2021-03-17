Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Three Ice Cream

Three Ice Cream logotype logodesign cute koala typography branding logo design illustration
I rearranged the koala I drew for an ice cream brand.
I hope you like it.

*It is a completely fictitious brand.

For your questions;
huseyinkocatepe55@gmail.com

Posted on Mar 17, 2021
