TabBar

TabBar blue ui animation tabbar app design micro interaction mobile design mobile app minimal design path ui motion icon design svg animated icon motion lottie animation lottie icon 2d animation animated gif
Hi everyone✌🏻

This is another concept for Tabbar animation 🔥

It got motion in "Adobe after effects" and easy to use on phone by Lottie library (using Bodymovin script).

Hope you like it❤️

Motion Designer & 3D Modeler
