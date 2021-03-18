Wello - AI Startup in Nutrition

Wello is an AI platform in nutrition for overweight kids, which uses personalized plans, food maps and games to inspire towards a more active life.

Families will benefit from tailored nutritional diets generated through AI algorithms and scientific data. Wello changes the way families understand and relate to their health.

Wello was selected in the top 6 startups for the Google Accelerator program.

Goals:

1. Increase awareness of living an unhealthy lifestyle

2. Boost the downloads of the app

Strategies:

1. Showing the dynamics and problems that cause an unhealthy lifestyle. Educating people about the benefits of balanced nutrition.

2. Making the app the main focus, showing the advantage of using it and the long-term value it provides.

Redesign Results:

A more appealing visual that increased the time spent on the site and improved lead conversion rate by attracting more active app users.

