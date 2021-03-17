Lee Jackson

DG K Flyers for Commercial Restroom Cleaning

Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson
  • Save
DG K Flyers for Commercial Restroom Cleaning
Download color palette

This client wanted collateral that they could send digitally or have printed as 2 page flyers. I did 4 specific flyers for different offerings (Restroom Cleaning, Floor Cleaning, Business Cleaning, COVID Disinfecting).

Posted on Mar 17, 2021
Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson

More by Lee Jackson

View profile
    • Like