Provence Luxury Hôtel Restaurant Homepage design

Provence Luxury Hôtel Restaurant Homepage design search white web design gastronomy luxe luxury ambient olive green south of france provence reservations homepage landing page spa restaurant booking hotel desktop ui design
This is another UI design work for Baumanière, a luxury Hôtel restaurant in the heart of Provence (south of france).

Hope you'll like it ! Feel free to give me some feedback !

https://www.behance.net/gallery/115625295/Provence-Luxury-Hotel-Restaurant-Homepage-design

