Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ramotion

Ninox Illustrations

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Ninox Illustrations designer portfolio visual identity ui style guide illustration vector illustration landing page corporate website web ui design flat illustration web ui ui ui design
Download color palette

This shot is relatively close to the previous illustrative guide. It is sort of a rebound, where we demonstrate how complex illustrations are working with people.

During the creation of an illustrative style, there are a few things we take into consideration. First, that it has to radiate with the brand character and any user can actually describe it. Second, all of the elements have to be consistent and homogeneous. Also, each element must have its own function, not a random object attached to it. For example, the dotted line symbolizes the development path, the bold dots are the accomplishments, and so on.

It's important to have each illustration represent as a modular block, which you can use to build absolutely new ones.

👁‍🗨 Read full case study

4b885580710b864171831f50682c8e3c
Rebound of
Ninox Illustrative Guide
By Ramotion
Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like