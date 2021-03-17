Ninox Illustrations

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This shot is relatively close to the previous illustrative guide. It is sort of a rebound, where we demonstrate how complex illustrations are working with people.
During the creation of an illustrative style, there are a few things we take into consideration. First, that it has to radiate with the brand character and any user can actually describe it. Second, all of the elements have to be consistent and homogeneous. Also, each element must have its own function, not a random object attached to it. For example, the dotted line symbolizes the development path, the bold dots are the accomplishments, and so on.
It's important to have each illustration represent as a modular block, which you can use to build absolutely new ones.
👁🗨 Read full case study