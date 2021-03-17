Good for Sale
Free Sky Replacement Pack for Adobe Photoshop 2021

DOWNLOAD LINK: https://exchange.adobe.com/creativecloud.details.105710.free-sky-replacement-pack-for-adobe-photoshop-2021.html

BUY COMPLETE COLLECTION Sky Replacement Pack 2021 for Adobe Photoshop:
https://exchange.adobe.com/creativecloud.details.105709.sky-replacement-pack-2021-for-adobe-photoshop.html

The new Photoshop 2021 has a great feature: automatic change of the sky: in a couple of clicks you can change the sky in the photo, as well as adjust it for more realism. The AI-based algorithm recognizes the sky border in the photo and creates layers with masks and color adjustments when choosing to replace the sky.

INCLUDED:

- Clouds 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px

- Dramatic 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px

- Fancy Sky 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px

- Lightning 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px

- Northern Lights 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px

- Rainbow 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px

- Starry Sky 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px

- Sunrise-Sunset 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px

