🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DOWNLOAD LINK: https://exchange.adobe.com/creativecloud.details.105710.free-sky-replacement-pack-for-adobe-photoshop-2021.html
BUY COMPLETE COLLECTION Sky Replacement Pack 2021 for Adobe Photoshop:
https://exchange.adobe.com/creativecloud.details.105709.sky-replacement-pack-2021-for-adobe-photoshop.html
The new Photoshop 2021 has a great feature: automatic change of the sky: in a couple of clicks you can change the sky in the photo, as well as adjust it for more realism. The AI-based algorithm recognizes the sky border in the photo and creates layers with masks and color adjustments when choosing to replace the sky.
INCLUDED:
- Clouds 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px
- Dramatic 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px
- Fancy Sky 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px
- Lightning 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px
- Northern Lights 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px
- Rainbow 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px
- Starry Sky 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px
- Sunrise-Sunset 1 JPGs 5000x3000 px