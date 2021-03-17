Zhang 张小哈

Food Memory — Ramen (PS)

Food Memory — Ramen (PS) illustration meat egg foods eat dining dining table matcha fish lemon sushi chopsticks ramen teapot japan food icons food icon food japanese 张小哈
This is my illustration named"Food Memory",
hope u like it~
食物构成2，希望大家喜欢～

站酷上整理的这个项目:
https://www.zcool.com.cn/work/ZNTM4NzQzNzI=.html
This project on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/126012141/Food-Memory

By Zhang 张小哈
