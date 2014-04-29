Something you might like.

Tristan Dunn
Tristan Dunn
As a developer I've honestly wanted to work on the API since I learned about Dribbble, in 2010 I believe. I even offered to do it for free back then, ask @Rich Thornett. Well, it's been happening for a while now, so it's about time I start teasing you with it some.

Don't completely freak out, but you probably notice that it's going to support writes. And the authentication plus a write scope may be tipping you off to it using OAuth. It's been a blast to work on, involving a ton of discussion, and even just giving a small peek here has me excited about how it's going to be used.

The documentation site is based off the awesome GitHub Developer, so a huge thanks to @GitHub for it.

Note that any details in the screenshot, including design, are not final and subject to change.

Posted on Apr 29, 2014
