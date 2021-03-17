Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tanvir Alam Hira™

Dhakai Dawat

Tanvir Alam Hira™
Tanvir Alam Hira™
  • Save
Dhakai Dawat minimalist logo bangla typography typography mark holographic monogram minimalism icon illustration vector branding logo clean
Download color palette

Dhakai Dawat
Client's Page : www.facebook.com/DhakaiDawat007

What are your thoughts?
✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Tanvir Alam Hira

Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗

Follow me on

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Uplabs | Uplabs

Contact me by: tanvir.csm@gmail.com ✉️

Tanvir Alam Hira™
Tanvir Alam Hira™

More by Tanvir Alam Hira™

View profile
    • Like