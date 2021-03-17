SurveyBot - Create New Survey Page Design

A web app was designed for Survey.Bot in 12/2020 - The product is a SaaS for automated employee engagement surveys.

The challenge was to create an application for managers to be able to:

- Create and manage Surveys in an intuitive way and create solutions to reduce the errors that may happen while the user is creating them.

I tried to make it very simple for the user to create surveys while they are seeing their final input. 'What they do is what they see' with providing all the features and controls such as 'questions order, add/remove, or using an accordion UI pattern to give the user a chance to move between questions quickly if there are more than 6 to 7 questions' for the user to create their surveys in just two steps.

