AR Shakir
Dark UI

Yoga Expert Landing Page Header Exploration

AR Shakir
Dark UI
AR Shakir for Dark UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Yoga Expert Landing Page Header Exploration dark theme dark ui dark mode dark landig page hero lading page uiux website landing page ui one pager contact us about us single page website single pager one page modern dark landing page landing page header
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
Here is the design for today. Todays exploration is about a landing page for Yoga Expert. Please give your valueable feedback about the design.

The image was used from Behance. I don't have any copyrights to this image and they belong to the original uploader @nguyenphanluong on behance. I just tried to do some experiment with this background image.

Image Credits: @nguyenphanluong

Dark UI
Dark UI
Resources for your next UI project
Hire Us

More by Dark UI

View profile
    • Like