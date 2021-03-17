Yoga Expert Landing Page Header Exploration

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
Here is the design for today. Todays exploration is about a landing page for Yoga Expert. Please give your valueable feedback about the design.
The image was used from Behance. I don't have any copyrights to this image and they belong to the original uploader @nguyenphanluong on behance. I just tried to do some experiment with this background image.
Image Credits: @nguyenphanluong