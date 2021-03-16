Trending designs to inspire you
( HollowHuckleberry ) We need a logo design for a new holistic Wellness Brand focusing on Mental & Physical Health.
We would like the central focus to be an Oak Tree (inclusive of roots), with a human face discretely designed into the trunk and the crown of the tree (branches & leaves) loosely resembling an afro.
Would like to see designs that use color.