HollowHuckleberry

HollowHuckleberry minimal typography flat illustration design vector logo
HollowHuckleberry minimal typography flat illustration design vector logo
( HollowHuckleberry ) We need a logo design for a new holistic Wellness Brand focusing on Mental & Physical Health.
We would like the central focus to be an Oak Tree (inclusive of roots), with a human face discretely designed into the trunk and the crown of the tree (branches & leaves) loosely resembling an afro.
Would like to see designs that use color.

Posted on Mar 16, 2021
