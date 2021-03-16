Mitten Flipper is a company that buy’s homes in Metro Detroit Michigan. I’m a real estate investor buying houses to gut, rehab and resell.

I really like a logo that has double meaning behind it like the Kolner Zoo or Circus Magazine. For instance Kolner Zoo is a picture of an Elephant but then on a closer look it has animals inside the Elephant.

I’d like to play off the Michigan shape of a Mitten (I included the shape of Michigan in the brief). It doesn't need to be the exact shape but a representation of the shape would be nice.

Thinking one of the colors should be in the blue tone as Michigan is surrounded by the Great Lakes. I’m open to multi or solid color logos.