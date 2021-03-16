Zack Bonds

Russell Reynolds Portal

Russell Reynolds Portal recruiting business web desktop branding minimal flat ui ux design clean
Download color palette
  1. Onboarding-1.png
  2. Onboarding-2.png
  3. Onboarding-3.png
  4. Onboarding-4.png

Currently working on this fun re-skin of an existing Russel Reynolds Associates portal. This new onboarding flow is focused on being clean, clear and streamlined. Had a-lot of fun playing with the new branding elements, let me know what you think!

Posted on Mar 16, 2021
Connecting Brands and People // Product Designer
