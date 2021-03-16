Ransom Note PNG Letters

Purchase Link https://creativemarket.com/indieground/5964795-Ransom-Note-Letters?u=indieground

This cool product made by the Indieground Team gives you a quick & easy graphic resource that you can use to create cool typography artworks that mimics the stereotypical threatening messages in mass culture. A selection of 400 letters and numbers, carefully and patiently hand-cut, scanned at 2400 dpi, and then individually isolated and exported as 300 dpi PNGs with transparent background for your creative projects. Ransom requests, threatening messages but also simply friendly notes will no longer be a problem thanks to this awesome kit. Jokes aside, The result will be a radical design presentation. It’s ideal to promote your music or business on social media with a cool retro mood & aesthetics.

What do you get:

- 400 PNG Letters with transparent background

- All PNGs files 300dpi 1920x1080px resolution

- 6 JPG textures 300pdi 4500x3000 px

- 10 Variations for each letter

- 30+ Special Charachters included