Lucchini Johann

S for Alvaro Siza - Architype Alphabet Project

Lucchini Johann
Lucchini Johann
Hire Me
  • Save
S for Alvaro Siza - Architype Alphabet Project design typedesign abstract illustration minimal johannlucchini alphabet art direction typography graphic design 36daysoftype
S for Alvaro Siza - Architype Alphabet Project design typedesign abstract illustration minimal johannlucchini alphabet art direction typography graphic design 36daysoftype
Download color palette
  1. Letter S.png
  2. Letter S2.png

S for Alvaro Siza and it’s Pabellón de Portugal Expo'98.

Swipe to see the building photographied by © Dacian Groza

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
________

I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

Lucchini Johann
Lucchini Johann
Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
Hire Me

More by Lucchini Johann

View profile
    • Like