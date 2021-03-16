Dieren Alfabet - Muis

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Little mouse vector illustration that is part of my first collection of animals. The edges have an unpolished look to create a beautiful organic feeling. The colors are gender neutral even though you can modify them as you wish. Perfect for children's home decor, nurseries, and kids apparel and toys.