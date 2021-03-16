Binnens Huis Logo

This is the final Logo design for Binnens Huis, translated that means "Inside Home". A brand selling all the things you need for inside your house. The brand is simplistic with a recognisable icon. This mark will make the brand recognisable.

Want to know what they do? Go to Binnens Huis on Bol.com

Read about the design process on my website.

My Portfolio | Behance

By Mathijs Boogaert

For Tyse Design Agency