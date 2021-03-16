🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Binnens Huis Logo
This is the final Logo design for Binnens Huis, translated that means "Inside Home". A brand selling all the things you need for inside your house. The brand is simplistic with a recognisable icon. This mark will make the brand recognisable.
Want to know what they do? Go to Binnens Huis on Bol.com
Read about the design process on my website.
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency