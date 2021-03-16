Mathijs Boogaert

Binnens Huis Logo

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert
  • Save
Binnens Huis Logo mark design tyse boogaert mathijs supplies furniture house icon brand logo inside home huis binnens
Download color palette

Binnens Huis Logo

This is the final Logo design for Binnens Huis, translated that means "Inside Home". A brand selling all the things you need for inside your house. The brand is simplistic with a recognisable icon. This mark will make the brand recognisable.
Want to know what they do? Go to Binnens Huis on Bol.com

Read about the design process on my website.

Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.

My Portfolio | Behance

By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert

More by Mathijs Boogaert

View profile
    • Like