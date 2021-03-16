Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Taron Badalian
Makeen

Vyoo Platform: Feed

Taron Badalian
Makeen
Taron Badalian for Makeen
Hire Us
  • Save
Vyoo Platform: Feed newsfeed post category feeds activity trend glassmorphism dark ui dark mode dark ux popular feed builder webapp community platform
Download color palette

Hey folks,
Here is a sneak peek of our Vyoo Platform, born to empower all content creators by giving them all of the necessary tools to create highly engaged communities instantly.
Let me know your thoughts.

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available! Contact us.

Makeen | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Makeen
Makeen
Hire Us

More by Makeen

View profile
    • Like