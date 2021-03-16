IPL Cricket Mobile App

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

I hope everyone is safe and sound.

I'm experimenting with the IPL app concept in some interactive way so that we can get more feel on sports game experience and player Metric and performance.

Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍

Please leave your constructive feedback ❤️

Available for new projects: abhi.document@gmail.com

Let’s connect:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhichatterjee/

Medium: https://abhi-chatterjee.medium.com/