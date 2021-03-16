Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhi Chatterjee

IPL Cricket Mobile App

Abhi Chatterjee
Abhi Chatterjee
Hire Me
  • Save
IPL Cricket Mobile App ui designer uiux cricket app ipl cricket mobile design mobile app mobile ui android iphone ux designer mobile product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
IPL Cricket Mobile App ui designer uiux cricket app ipl cricket mobile design mobile app mobile ui android iphone ux designer mobile product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
IPL Cricket Mobile App ui designer uiux cricket app ipl cricket mobile design mobile app mobile ui android iphone ux designer mobile product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
IPL Cricket Mobile App ui designer uiux cricket app ipl cricket mobile design mobile app mobile ui android iphone ux designer mobile product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
Download color palette
  1. dribble.png
  2. iphone-1.png
  3. iphone-2.png
  4. iphone-3.png

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
I'm experimenting with the IPL app concept in some interactive way so that we can get more feel on sports game experience and player Metric and performance.

Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍

Please leave your constructive feedback ❤️

Available for new projects: abhi.document@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhichatterjee/
Medium: https://abhi-chatterjee.medium.com/

Abhi Chatterjee
Abhi Chatterjee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Abhi Chatterjee

View profile
    • Like