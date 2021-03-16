Turgay Mutlay

GeniusCrab Brand

Turgay Mutlay
Turgay Mutlay
Hire Me
  • Save
GeniusCrab Brand minimal friend crab moreicon space typography branding ui color vector illustration design icon logo brand geniuscrab
GeniusCrab Brand minimal friend crab moreicon space typography branding ui color vector illustration design icon logo brand geniuscrab
GeniusCrab Brand minimal friend crab moreicon space typography branding ui color vector illustration design icon logo brand geniuscrab
GeniusCrab Brand minimal friend crab moreicon space typography branding ui color vector illustration design icon logo brand geniuscrab
GeniusCrab Brand minimal friend crab moreicon space typography branding ui color vector illustration design icon logo brand geniuscrab
GeniusCrab Brand minimal friend crab moreicon space typography branding ui color vector illustration design icon logo brand geniuscrab
Download color palette
  1. CG_A.png
  2. CG_B.png
  3. CG_C.png
  4. CG_D.png
  5. CG_E.png
  6. CG_F.png

Hey,
GeniusCrab is a digital studio that produces small-scale works.
We will present our projects to you soon.

Please do not hesitate to like it. 🖖🏻

Follow me on Instagram | Follow me on Linkedin

Portfolio

Turgay Mutlay
Turgay Mutlay
UI - Brand Designer & Illustrator ✪ ✦ ©
Hire Me

More by Turgay Mutlay

View profile
    • Like