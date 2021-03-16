Go Get Eat - Food Delivery App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Live a stress-free life with Go Get Eat App, because all kind of delicious food you are craving is here!
Well actually this is a redesign version of Food delivery app at the company i worked for before. Unfortunately, due to this pandemic situation, the application was not successfully impelemented.
Initially the main feature of this application is easy take away service, but (again) due to this pandemic situations, i thought it would be better to focus on the delivery features to keep people in their house.
Don't forget to whack "L" if you guys like it!
Find me on Instagram
📧 kahnwosadewo@gmail.com