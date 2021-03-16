The 80/20 principle (Pareto Law) 🧠

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The 80/20 rule is a theory which claims that 20% of your effort can yield 80% of the results. This indicates that everything can be done more efficiently, we should focus most of our time on the critical areas that bring the largest benefit.
Learn more on our blog – https://cojolondon.medium.com
𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 “𝙇” 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 ❤️