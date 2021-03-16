The 80/20 principle (Pareto Law) 🧠

The 80/20 rule is a theory which claims that 20% of your effort can yield 80% of the results. This indicates that everything can be done more efficiently, we should focus most of our time on the critical areas that bring the largest benefit.

