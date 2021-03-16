Purrweb UI

Student Class Schedule App

Student Class Schedule App
Hello, guys! How ya doin? Our new shot — Student class schedule app 📚

What’s on the shot?

👀 The first screen — an announcement of an important activity and today's schedule.
📖 The second one shows the details of the lesson: description, teacher, number of participants in the lesson, attached files that will be needed to study the topic.

🍊 We used an accent orange color to keep our students in a good mood!

👨‍🎓 The app allows you to conveniently follow the schedule, find out what topic will be studied in the lesson and use materials that will help you study the topic.

Created by Eugene Khalturin

