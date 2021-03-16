Bharani kumar
Food Review Website

Food Review Website home card design home page card icon typography ux artwork ui landing page color colorful food review web images branding food homepage webdesign
HI!! ,
A minimalistic colorful food review website exploration

Hope you like it, Cheers!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
