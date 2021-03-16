Bharani kumar
Fibonalabs

Food Review Website

Bharani kumar
Fibonalabs
Bharani kumar for Fibonalabs
Hire Us
  • Save
Food Review Website card illustration branding desktop uidesign ui minimalistic color colorful food homepage webdesign website
Download color palette

HI!! ,
A minimalistic colorful food review website exploration

Hope you like it, Cheers!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
Follow @fibonalabs dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations!

Fibonalabs
Fibonalabs
Hire Us

More by Fibonalabs

View profile
    • Like