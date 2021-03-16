Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bilal Ck
Stead

Tack UI Components

Bilal Ck
Stead
Bilal Ck for Stead
Hire Us
  • Save
Tack UI Components timer app timetracker timer switch user ui elements cards account dropdown clean ux ui
Tack UI Components timer app timetracker timer switch user ui elements cards account dropdown clean ux ui
Download color palette
  1. tack-shot-1.png
  2. shot-1.png

Happy to share a shot of desktop app UI components from Tack.

Tack released to the public and featured on PH. Tack is FREE and there is no limit of use!!! 👉 Try Tack.one

— Unlimited Accounts/Workspaces
— Unlimited Users
— Unlimited Projects & Tasks
— Unlimited Share Report

I would really appreciate your support! 🙏:  https://www.producthunt.com/posts/tack-3

shot-1.png
400 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2021
Stead
Stead
Available For New Projects!
Hire Us

More by Stead

View profile
    • Like