Felipe Mandiola

Ben Grey // Logofolio 2020 #5

Felipe Mandiola
Felipe Mandiola
Hire Me
  • Save
Ben Grey // Logofolio 2020 #5 latin mexico brazil chile grey ben bg blue gaming esports logo brand esports branding graphic design logos clean design logo
Download color palette

•Need a professional design? Send me a DM or an email.
•Follow me for more great content!
•Checkout here to see more work.

Felipe Mandiola
Felipe Mandiola
Making pixels look good since 2016.
Hire Me

More by Felipe Mandiola

View profile
    • Like